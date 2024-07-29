Here's when you can see fireworks in Ottawa-Gatineau over the next two weeks

Fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River in Ottawa-Gatineau for six nights over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy kicks off Wednesday night at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. The event runs from July 31 to Aug. 17.

"I think it's an explosion of flavour, rhythms because of the music that goes with the fireworks and, of course, the sky getting lit up every night for our festival-goers," CEO Julie Moffatt told CTV Morning Live.

Each night of the festival includes four hours of special entertainment at the Canadian Museum of History, with culinary experiences, music, artistic creations and more.

Moffatt says Les Grand Feux aims to "create experiences for families and for foodies" with culinary experiences and artistic displays. There will be seven local street food trucks and chefs on site every evening, along with digital art and entertainment.

Here is a look at the schedule:

Wednesday, July 31: The Grand Opening by the Royale Pyrotechnie Firm.The theme is: "A sky of our own," showcasing the musical genius of Quebec through the decades.

Saturday, Aug. 3: China – Dancing Fireworks Firm. The theme is: "Mulan - demonstrating a universe where humility, bravery, and dedication are honoured."

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Spain – Pirotecnia Zaragozana Firm: The theme is: "My Universe – a musical experience representing our journey through various life situations."

Saturday, Aug. 10: Barbados – Caribe Fire FX Firm: The theme is: "Pyros of the Caribbean – a dynamic show that will make you feel like you're in the Caribbean."

Wednesday, Aug. 14: United Kingdom – MLE Pyrotechnics Firm. The theme is "Harmonies Without Borders: A musical journey through Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.

Saturday, Aug. 17: The Grande Finale by the Royal Pyrotechnie Firm. The theme is "Champions a fiery sports contest highlighting strength, skill, and discipline in the glorious fireworks display."

Tickets are required to access the grounds of the Canadian Museum of History for the event.

"Everybody becomes a child when we're watching fireworks," Moffatt said. "To forget about everything and just focus for those 22 minutes on a magical show."