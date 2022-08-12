What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Just a reminder, the Queensway is closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits until 6 a.m. on Monday.
OTTAWA GREEK FESTIVAL
It's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Fest at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
"Live a day the Greek Way," with food, Greek band Alexandros, the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m. and more.
For more information, visit http://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.
THE CAPITAL FAIR
The Capital Fair runs until Aug. 21 at the Rideau Carleton Raceway.
Checkout the Midway, Hollywoof Animal Actors, Ontario Demolition Derby, the Capital Fair Blues Revue, the Highland Games and more.
For more information, visit capitalfair.ca.
RUSSELL FAIR
The Russell Fair runs all weekend in Russell.
Don't miss the Midway, demolition derby, talent show and entertainment.
Musical acts include Dean Brody on Friday night, a Bob Seger Tribute Band Saturday and SOS - the Abba Experience on Sunday.
For more information, visit https://russellagriculturalsociety.com/ .
SOUND OF LIGHT SHOW
Grand Feux du Casino du Lac-Leamy celebrates its 25th anniversary with six nights of fireworks over the Ottawa River.
Mexico takes centre stage Saturday night with its show, called "Burned."
For tickets, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.
CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Canadian Elite Basketball League 2022 champion will be crowned this weekend at TD Place.
Ottawa hosts the CEBL Championship Weekend, with the semi-finals on Friday and the championship game on Sunday.
The semifinals on Friday feature the Niagara River Lions vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars at 4 p.m., followed by the Ottawa BlackJacks against Hamilton at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.cebl.ca/.
OTTAWA TITANS
The Ottawa Titans host Quebec for a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit ottawatitans.com
SAIL CANADA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Close to 350 sailors will be in Kingston this weekend for the Sail Canada National Championships.
For more information, visit www.sailing.ca
BANKSY360
Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.
See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.
For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/
IMAGINE MONET
Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.
Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.
See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.
NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW
The Northern Lights sound and light show is back on Parliament Hill this summer.
Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.
The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 9:30 p.m. in August.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
See the Tony Award winning show Dear Evan Hansen at the National Arts Centre this weekend.
Dear Evan Hansen is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25123
STREET ART WITH THE HOUSE OF PAINT
Grab a brush and get creative with Ottawa's House of PainT every Friday at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31558.
MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S SCREAM
Saunders Farm presents a Midsummer Night's Scream Friday and Saturday night.
It's a sneak peak for some of the haunted attractions and shows for FrightFest.
For tickets, visit saundersfarm.com.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
BEACHES
Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westboro Beach is closed for the season.
Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
613FLEA
613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
See over 130 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
TORCHLIGHT SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
A Company of Fools brings Shakespeare's The Tempest to Ottawa parks this summer.
The Fools take on Shakespeare's story of freedom and redemption during this 90-minute play in a park near you.
For show information, visit https://fools.ca/
CLASSIC THEATRE FESTIVAL
The Classic Theatre Festival returns to live performances in Ottawa.
See The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog from Aug. 5 to 28 at the Arts Court Theatre.
For more information, visit https://classictheatre.ca/.
PUPPETS UP!
Checkout some of the best and most innovative puppetry from around the world this weekend in Almonte.
The 2022 Puppets Up! Festival runs Friday to Sunday in Almonte, Ont.
The 2022 festival will feature performances from past favourites like The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers, Tanglewood Marionettes and Joshua Holden, as well as new troupes and special guests. The Puppets Up Parade will return on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit puppetsup.com
SAUNDERS FARM SUMMER MAZE DAYS
Saunders Farm presents Summer Maze Days all summer.
Checkout the summer maze on display at the farm in Munster.
For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.
BYTOWN FIRE BRIGADE
The third annual Pump Day and Classic Car Cruise-In is set for Sunday at 2880 Sheffield Road in Ottawa.
See Ottawa's largest collection of antique fire trucks and firefighter apparatus on display.
For more information, visit https://www.bytownfire.ca/pump-day-2022.
GARLIC FESTIVAL
The 23rd annual Perth Garlic Festival is Saturday and Sunday in Perth, Ont.
Don't miss the cooking demonstrations, wine and beer tasting, garlic braiding and more.
For more information, visit perthgarlicfestival.ca
