What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Motorists who rely on the Queensway to get around town will have to find an alternate route this weekend, as a section of the busy highway through Ottawa will be closed for construction.
Crews will replace the Booth Street Bridge this weekend, forcing the closure of Hwy. 417 between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits.
The Queensway will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
Officials warn the closure will result in "significant traffic impacts", with detours set up to divert vehicles to Carling Avenue, Catherine Street and Chamberlain/Isabella.
The following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway:
- O’Connor westbound
- Lyon westbound (ongoing)
- Bronson westbound (ongoing)
- Rochester westbound
- Parkdale westbound
- Maitland eastbound
- Carling/Kirkwood eastbound
- Parkdale eastbound
DETOURS
Here is a look at the detours for motorists travelling eastbound and westbound this weekend.
Westbound
- Motorists travelling westbound will exit at the Metcalfe off-ramp
- Travel westbound on Catherine Street
- Turn left on Bronson Avenue and travel southbound
- Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound
- Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue
Eastbound
- Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue
- Drive eastbound on Carling Avenue
- Turn left on Bronson Avenue
- Travel northbound to Chamberlain Avenue and turn right
- Continue onto Isabella Street
- Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street
OTHER ROAD CLOSURES
The city says the following municipal road closures will be in effect:
- Rochester Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Aberdeen Street from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday
- Raymond Street westbound will be closed at Bronson Avenue from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday
- Booth Street is closed between Daniel McCann Street and Arlington Street. It is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 25
- Raymond Street is closed between Lebreton Street North and Rochester Street
