OTTAWA -- It's the final weekend of April, and there's lots of things you can do safely during the stay-at-home order in Ontario.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

CTVNewsOttawa.ca look at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distanced hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION ON THE PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is closing the parkways this weekend to vehicles so people have more space for active transportation.

Here is a look at the road closures:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (2.4 kilometres): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, located on the west side of the Rideau Canal, from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Booth Street to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

THEY’RE BACK | The QED, SJAM and SGEC parkways will be available exclusively for active use (����) this coming weekend, as our pilot project continues!



Details here: https://t.co/pLJyljXMx4 | #Ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/uUBRuOMnbM — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) April 22, 2021

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

When you can't go to the museum, let the Canadian Museum of History come to you.

Explore the Canadian Museum of History online at https://www.historymuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

INGENIUM

Ingenium is hosting online exhibitions for you to enjoy during the stay-at-home order.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum presents Food for Health

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Hidden Worlds: Online Exhibition