OTTAWA -- It's the Easter weekend, and there's lots of things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do across the region.

SUGAR BUSH SEASON

Maple syrup season continues and sugar shacks are open across the region. Please visit each locations website for more information.

EASTER AT THE FARM

Celebrate Easter at the Farm at The Log Farm.

Easter activities will be held around the farm, including an Easter egg hunt. Also, visit the farm animals and bunnies.

The Log Farm is at 670 Cedarview Road.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/easter-at-the-farm-tickets-141733692289

EASTER AT THE BUNKER

The secret is out. The Easter Bunny will hide eggs at the Diefenbunker Museum over the Easter weekend.

The scavenger hunt is part of your general admission costs.

For more information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/events/event/easter/

LACE UP THE SKATES

Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks remain open this spring. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

SKI SEASON

For information on spring skiing across the region, please visit each resorts website for details.

Go skiing at Calabogie Peaks all weekend. For more information, visit calabogie.com

Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Mount Pakenham is closed for the season.

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GATINEAU PARK

The National Capital Commission is recommending hikers only use the recommended trails during the spring thaw period.

To find a hiking spot, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega in Montebello, Que. invites you to check out the wildlife in their natural habitat.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ANNE FRANK – A HISTORY FOR TODAY

The Canadian War Museum invites you to see the new exhibit, "Anne Frank – A History for Today."

The panel exhibition juxtaposes personal photographs, stories and diary entries, as well as one original artifact and two reproductions.

The exhibit runs until April 25.

For more information, visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/annefrank/

SPRING BREAK ACTIVITIES

Ingenium offers online Spring Break Activities.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: Edible Adventures

Canada Aviation and Space Museum: Canada in Space

Canada Science and Technology Museum: Creative Reset

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa are allowed to remain open in the Red-Control Level.

Here is a look at the Easter weekend schedule at each museum.