What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.
OTTAWA SPRING WEDDING SHOW
The Ottawa Spring Wedding Show is this weekend at the EY Centre.
Plan your perfect wedding with the help of the exhibitors Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 1 p.m.
Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.
For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.
OTTAWA 67s
The Ottawa 67's host Mississauga Friday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Face masks are no longer mandatory inside the Arena at TD Place.
For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/.
SUGAR BUSH SEASON
Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.
· Fortune Farms outside Almonte
· Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop
· Mapleside Sugar Bush in Pembroke
· Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
· Sugar Shack at Richelieu Vanier Park
· Temple's Sugar Bush in Lanark
· Walts Sugar Shack in Consecon, Ont.
· Wheelers Maple Products in McDonalds Corners
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
· Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
· Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
· Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
· Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· The Diefenbunker open
SKATING
Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.
Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lansdowne Park Skating Court
Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink
Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink
For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule
SKIING
Ski resorts are open for spring skiing across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA
The National Ballet of Canada presents After the Rain, Soul, Angels' Atlas Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
It's the Ottawa premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain, taking you on a two-part poetic journey that showcases ballet's unique ability to both move and haunt its audience.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30290
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth WITH Akeem Oh Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29255
GREAT CANADIAN THEATRE COMPANY
It's the final weekend to see Heartlines at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.
For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/
OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS
The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.
The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.
The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.
For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE
For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
WATCH LIVE | A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, modelling indicates
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam. 'As of March the 31st, daily average case counts have increased by 28 per cent nationally,' Tam said Friday while presenting the latest national pandemic projections.
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
'I don't feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. shooting victim angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
Mask mandates may be lifted, but now is not the time take them off, experts say
With restrictions lifting across Canada as a sixth COVID-19 wave hits parts of the country, individual responsibility and personal choice appear to be the default public health measure, leaving some asking: when will it be safe to stop wearing face masks? CTVNews.ca asked health experts to weigh in.
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litre
The national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
Trudeau announces funds to fix Iqaluit water infrastructure after fuel contamination
Iqaluit is getting $214 million from the federal government to fix its water infrastructure after the Nunavut capital's water was contaminated with fuel twice in the last six months.
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
Ontario reports 804 in hospital with COVID-19, 18 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 804 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 167 patients in intensive care.
Driver in deadly Toronto crash had a suspended licence, police say
A driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Toronto on Thursday night, before being killed in a subsequent collision with a parked vehicle, had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police say.
Ontario's mask mandate not returning despite sixth COVID-19 wave: health minister
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Paxlovid: Quebec pharmacists can now prescribe this COVID-19 treatment to certain people
Pharmacists in Quebec are now authorized to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid to symptomatic patients with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing complications and who test positive for the virus.
COVID-19 Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 37, with 17 more deaths reported
Quebec's public health institute reported 17 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the province on Friday, with an increase of 37 patients in hospital.
Sudbury police investigating shooting at Walmart
Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating a "firearms incident " after a 20-year-old man was shot at Walmart in the New Sudbury area Thursday night.
One northern highway remains closed, another reopened following two crashes
Two separate crashes have closed highways in northern Ontario, here is what you need to know.
Sudbury area man charged after threatening neighbour, police standoff
A man from the Greater Sudbury community of Garson is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a neighbour with a weapon, then barricading himself in his apartment, police say.
Fentanyl being sold as crystal meth leads to spike in overdoses among non-opioid users: MLHU
Health care providers across London and Middlesex County are warning crystal methamphetamine users after fentanyl has been passed for the drug, leading to a spike in overdoses.
London police seize $257k in drugs, numerous weapons during SoHo raid
A London, Ont. man is facing dozens of drug and weapons charges after police raided a SoHo home Thursday.
SIU clears off duty London police officer after teen injured during arrest
The director of the province's police watchdog has cleared a London cop of any wrongdoing after a teenager suffered a fractured orbital bone during an arrest last year.
Site of former Winnipeg school and police academy up for sale
A Winnipeg building that’s been the site of both an elementary school and a police academy could soon have a new purpose.
Weapons-related incident in Winnipeg's North End sends one person to hospital
One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday afternoon following a weapons-related incident in Winnipeg’s North End.
WCDSB, advocacy group respond to provincial review of police call at local school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Parents of Black Children has responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
Man found dead in Arbour Lake park, homicide unit investigating
Residents of two northwest neighbourhoods are being asked to review their surveillance footage and dash-cams as police investigate Thursday night's discovery of a body in park.
Saskatoon city council votes to support World Junior Hockey Championship bid
During its first in-person meeting since the pandemic took hold, Saskatoon city council voted to support a joint bid to host the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship on 2023.
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
'Not like anything else in Vancouver': Realtors seek owner who will appreciate house designed to look like ship
The sellers of an architectural marvel in West Vancouver are determined to find new owners who won't tear the place down.
YVR sees surge in travellers as federal COVID-19 testing requirement ends
It's now a little easier for Canadians to take a trip abroad, as vaccinated travellers can now enter the country without first getting a COVID-19 test.
NEW | Missing Vancouver Island girl, 13, found safe
A 13-year-old girl who was missing for two weeks on Vancouver Island has been found safe, according to police.
'People can get really creative': Here's a list of words and phrases banned from Sask. licence plates
Personalized licence plates are a common sight on Saskatchewan roads, but there's a long list of words and phrases that are deemed too inappropriate to be printed.
Regina city council meets to discuss possible 2023 world juniors bid
Regina city council is holding a special meeting to discuss a potential joint bid with Saskatoon to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.