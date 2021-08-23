OTTAWA -- The weekly rate of administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa held steady last week with more than 23,000 doses, similar to the week before.

Ottawa Public Health data show 23,337 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered locally between Aug. 15 and 21, including 6,440 more first doses and 16,897 second shots. 23,386 doses were administered the week of Aug. 8 to 14.

To date, 783,139 residents born in 2009 or earlier have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 717,818 have had two doses. That means 74 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 68 per cent have two.

Vaccination efforts have slowed significantly in recent weeks as a majority of residents are now considered fully vaccinated. Ottawa Public Health says its goal is to have 90 per cent coverage among all eligible residents in Ottawa.

Last week, Ottawa Public Health released new information showing that unvaccinated residents were 20 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents were.

OPH said Thursday that the rate of COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated residents was 67 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 19 cases per 100,000 people with one shot. The rate of COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated residents was 3 cases per 100,000 people.

Vaccination coverage remains stalled among 18 to 39-year-olds at around 74 per cent coverage with first doses. Second dose coverage among that age group continues to rise and is now at an average of 65 per cent, but that is still lower than all other age groups in the city.

OPH data say 100 per cent of residents 80 and older are fully vaccinated, based on the population data used to calculate coverage. OPH also changed its calculations of coverage by age to include 11-year-olds born in 2009, shifting people born in 2003 to the 18 to 29 category, people born in 1991 to the 30-39 category, and so forth.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 783,139

Ottawa residents with two doses: 717,818

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74 per cent

Percent of population with two doses: 68 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 84 per cent (55,817 people)

18-29: 73 per cent (136,802 people)

30-39: 75 per cent (118,517 people)

40-49: 86 per cent (116,187 people)

50-59: 90 per cent (125,650 people)

60-69: 93 per cent (110,112 people)

70-79: 97 per cent (73,777 people)

80 and older: 104 per cent** (43,936 people)

Unknown age: 2,340 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 70 per cent (46,262 people)

18-29: 63 per cent (117,226 people)

30-39: 67 per cent (105,791 people)

40-49: 80 per cent (107,401 people)

50-59: 85 per cent (118,564 people)

60-69: 89 per cent (106,061 people)

70-79: 95 per cent (71,793 people)

80 and older: 100 per cent** (42,497 people)

Unknown age: 2,223 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.