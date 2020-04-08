OTTAWA -- Expect cooler temperatures over the next few days and even the possibility of some snow flurries.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday is an average one, with a mainly cloudy sky and a seasonal high of 8°C.

Temperatures begin to plunge in the evening and it will take a couple of days to get back to normal.

Overnight, expect rain showers or possible flurries with a low of 1°C.

Then, the high barely rises to just 2°C Thursday, with showers or flurries expected throughout the day.

Friday's outlook calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers and a high of 4°C.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is close to 9°C, and the forecast doesn't call for a return to that kind of weather until Sunday at the earliest.