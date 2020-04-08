Wednesday weather: mainly cloudy as a cool down begins
Clouds are expected to cover the sky this week and we may see some springtime snow. (Ted Raymond / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Expect cooler temperatures over the next few days and even the possibility of some snow flurries.
Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday is an average one, with a mainly cloudy sky and a seasonal high of 8°C.
Temperatures begin to plunge in the evening and it will take a couple of days to get back to normal.
Overnight, expect rain showers or possible flurries with a low of 1°C.
Then, the high barely rises to just 2°C Thursday, with showers or flurries expected throughout the day.
Friday's outlook calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers and a high of 4°C.
The average high temperature for this time of the year is close to 9°C, and the forecast doesn't call for a return to that kind of weather until Sunday at the earliest.