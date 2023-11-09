Weather warnings end for Ottawa

All weather warnings for Ottawa were lifted on Thursday, after the first blast of snow and ice pellets hit the capital.

School buses were running in Ottawa, but there were some delays due to the weather.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night with a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries. Temperature steady near plus 1 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers. High 6 C.

Saturday will be sunny. High 0 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 0 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.