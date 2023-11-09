OTTAWA
    • Weather warnings end for Ottawa

    All weather warnings for Ottawa were lifted on Thursday, after the first blast of snow and ice pellets hit the capital.

    School buses were running in Ottawa, but there were some delays due to the weather.

    The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night with a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries. Temperature steady near plus 1 C.

    Friday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers. High 6 C.

    Saturday will be sunny. High 0 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 0 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

