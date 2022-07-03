'We will fight the good fight': Advocates reflect on femicide inquest in Ontario
'We will fight the good fight': Advocates reflect on femicide inquest in Ontario
Members of an eastern Ontario community rocked by the deaths of three women at the hands of a former domestic partner did more than just mourn the victims during a recent coroner's inquest - they rallied around participants to help them through it.
While inquest witnesses shared harrowing details about the ravages of intimate partner violence throughout the month of June and detailed how it contributed to the deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, supporters from Renfrew County and beyond showed up each day in a bid to limit the emotional toll of the process.
The women were murdered on their local properties on Sept. 22, 2015 by Basil Borutski, a man with a long history of violence against women, with whom all three had a past relationship.
While witnesses offered testimony in a Pembroke, Ont., hotel conference room, a very different scene played out at a similar facility nearby.
"They booked a room in the hotel across the street where there was always food, drink and human company for anyone who needed a break from the inquest," reads a blog entry from Pamela Cross, a lawyer and expert on violence against women who testified at the inquiry. "They made sure there were allies in the room every day of the proceedings, even as they also kept their own services running."
Such actions from allies, as well as the nature of the inquest itself, left Cross feeling the process was as hopeful as it was solemn.
"There were a lot of people who were cynical about the possibility of the inquest, and I'm not an idiot. We've seen recommendations before -- hundreds, if not thousands of them -- and often, very few of them get implemented," Cross, who held community consultations ahead of the inquest, said in an interview.
"It's hard not to be cynical, but the way this inquest was set up in such a collaborative way, and bringing in so much from the community from the first day, I also felt hope. And I never lost that hope."
Local advocacy organization End Violence Against Women -- Renfrew County decorated the inquest room with peace lilies and handed out magic wands bearing hopeful messages. Community members brought in homemade treats for those bearing witness to the process, and mental health support was available to anyone who needed it.
Lisa Oegema with Victim Services of Renfrew County, one of the many organizations that makes up the EVA - Renfrew County coalition, said these small details filled the room with a "positive, caring, nurturing energy."
"With all of that coming together, all those pieces, the energy in the room, ... the hope for change, is what got you through every day," said Oegema, who provided testimony and attended the inquest in-person on several other occasions.
When the Renfrew County community was first approached about the possibility of the inquest three years ago, Oegema said people were clear about what they wanted from the get-go.
"Please don't come in and rip the Band-aid off our community unless there's going to be change," she recalled residents saying as she reflected on the 86 recommendations the five-member jury presented last Tuesday.
They included one for the Ontario government to formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General has said it will "take time to review and properly consider" the recommendations.
Oegema said the inquest did not disappoint.
"As much as the days were long and there was great heartache in listening to many of the witnesses' testimonies, I think it was for the greater good. And I truly believe that change will happen," she said.
Many witnesses told jurors the writing was on the wall with Borutski. A review of the case found the perpetrator had been involved in the family and criminal justice system for 40 years, with repeatedly documented concerns about domestic violence and threats to harm others.
Culleton, Kuzyk and Warmerdam had been abused by the perpetrator and told multiple people that they lived in fear of him. They told either friends, family or people working in the criminal justice system about the depth of those fears.
Oegema said EVA - Renfrew County will meet again in September to review the jury's recommendations and identify areas of improvement to continue the fight to end violence against women.
"When we do sit down to look at these recommendations, we'll be able to say, 'Yes, our agency can do that,"' she said.
Erin Lee, executive director of Lanark County Interval House and Community Support, also testified at the inquest and brought her staff there in solidarity.
She said it was refreshing to see the inquest into the deaths of Culleton, Kuzyk and Warmerdam have a specific focus on intimate partner violence in rural communities.
The inquest heard that support service providers in more remote areas tend to have limited financial resources to support their work, while victims in those communities face numerous barriers when trying to seek support.
Although some of the recommendations stemming from the inquest will require "political will," Lee said anti-violence agencies in Ontario will continue to "lean in and work towards ongoing and creating change" within their communities.
"We will not give up. We will continue to fight the good fight. We will embrace the recommendations and try to move them forward," she said. "Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam will not be forgotten. They will be remembered and their names will be said."
--This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkish customs, ambassador says
Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain which Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday.
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
Slovyansk could become the next major target in Moscow's campaign to take the Donbas region, Ukraine's predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity
It's been said no one's success is complete without failure, but a new international exhibit in Calgary is proving that even some of the most talented innovators had some of the worst ideas for consumers.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Atlantic
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
N.S. man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP vehicle, fleeing the scene: police
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle before fleeing from police.
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
Toronto
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10-a-day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
-
This man arrived from Calgary 16 days ago. He is still looking for his bags at Toronto Pearson airport
As unclaimed luggage continue to pile up at Pearson International Airport, one local resident has been looking for his bags for 16 days after arriving in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Northern Ontario
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
-
Rhythm of bluegrass music takes over River Valley campground this summer
Bluegrass music is the key to success for a River Valley campground.
-
Steel City NerdCon returns to Sault Ste. Marie
Retro video gamers, card collectors, and vintage toy enthusiasts descended upon the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in the Sault for Steel City NerdCon. This is the first such event since COVID restrictions were lifted, bringing in large crowds. Some attendees dressed up as their favourite sci-fi, fantasy and comic book characters.
London
-
Overnight house fire claims the life of two pets
The London Fire Department tackled a blaze at a home in south London early Sunday morning, which claimed the life of two pets and racked up approximately $250,000 in damages.
-
'Boom, boom, boom': London police and fire investigating suspicious car fire in parking garage
Heavy smoke and loud explosions woke up a number of residents in a high-rise apartment Saturday morning on Capulet Lane in London, Ont. when a fire broke out in the parking garage next to their building.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Winnipeg
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
-
'I'm really angry': Staff shortages temporarily closing some rural Manitoba emergency rooms
Longstanding staff shortages in rural emergency rooms are continuing to create problems, with some being forced to close or cut their hours.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Fireworks set off in Kitchener park spark several fires
Police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a Kitchener park Saturday which sparked several fires in the dry grass.
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.
Calgary
-
Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity
It's been said no one's success is complete without failure, but a new international exhibit in Calgary is proving that even some of the most talented innovators had some of the worst ideas for consumers.
-
Portrait of Siksika Chief Ouray Crowfoot unveiled at artist's studio
A portrait of Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot was unveiled Saturday night in Calgary.
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Saskatoon
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
Performers excited to be back at Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
After two years without a full-scale event, the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is officially underway and artists are looking forward to performing live again.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
A 13-year-old girl from Edmonton who had been missing for more than a week was safely located in Oregon, where a man, 41, is in police custody and facing charges.
Vancouver
-
Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0
The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season.
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Regina
-
Riders ride big third quarter to victory over Alouettes
The Saskatchewan Roughriders offence caught fire in the third quarter and burned the Alouettes for 21 points in a 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charges
A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.
-
Fajardo, Lauther banged up in win vs Montreal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback is the first to admit he’s not playing at one hundred percent. The 30-year old pivot has sustained some big hits this season, leading to his wearing of a protective knee brace.