'We recommend walking over skating': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Sunday with poor ice conditions
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Sunday in time for the last days of Winterlude, but the National Capital Commission is warning of poor ice quality.
The NCC reopened a portion of world-famous Skateway for a second time this year at noon Sunday. A 1.9 kilometre stretch of the Skateway from the Pretoria Bridge to Bank Street will be available.
Sunday morning, however, the NCC warned of poor ice quality.
"Last night’s snow prevented us from flooding overnight," the NCC said on social media. "As a result, while the ice is thick enough to make it safe to be on the Skateway when we open at noon, the ice is in very poor condition, so we recommend walking over skating."
The favourable weather conditions are still not enough to open the entire 7.8 km section, which when open, is dubbed the largest skating rink in the world.
"Our crews will be hard at work again tonight to improve conditions," the NCC said.
The NCC had been teasing the opening of the Skateway on social media this week, after seasonably cold temperatures returned to allow crews to prepare the ice.
The canal needs approximately 30 cm of "good quality ice" to safely hold the thousands who skate the canal every year. To achieve this, the NCC says it usually needs between 10 to 14 days of consecutive cold weather between -10 C to -20 C before it can open.
There have only been four days of skating so far this year. The NCC says approximately 60,000 people skated when the same small stretch of ice was open from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.
The opening means fans of Winterlude will finally get to enjoy the festival with the canal before it wraps up on Family Day Monday and will provide a much needed boost to the festivities.
Warm weather and rain had kept the canal closed for the first two weekends of the popular winter festival. Winterlude events that depend on the canal, including the Ice Dragon Boat Festival, were cancelled for the fourth year in a row because of COVID-19 restrictions and after the NCC pulled the plug on the 2023 skating season.
Warmer weather trends associated with climate change have been a source of concern for fans of the Skateway, which has seen increasingly later seasons in the last 30 years.
The skating season has opened before Jan. 1 only six times in the last 27 years, compared to 19 times in the 27 years before that. The canal didn't open at all last year — a first in its then 53-year history.
Crews flooded the Rideau Canal Skateway on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, with the hope that cold temperatures would help thicken the ice, making it safe enough for skating for the final weekend of Winterlude. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
While high temperatures have been between -5 C and -2 C the last few days, the lows have been around -13 C to -10 C. February has also been relatively free of precipitation, with only 1.4 mm of rain on Feb. 9 and 9.8 cm of snow on Feb. 14.
Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to remain cold this coming week, with nightly lows remaining consistently below 0 C.
The NCC posts updates on ice conditions and access points to the canal on its website. When open, the Skateway is free and accessible seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
2 officers, 1 first responder shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Israel strikes across Gaza as U.S. says it will block another cease-fire resolution at the UN
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN cease-fire resolution.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
A 104-year-old's secret? Be kind, she says, after receiving more than 1,500 birthday cards
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Canada holds 'workshops' for Indian officials on rule of law amid Trudeau, Modi spat
As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts.
