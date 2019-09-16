

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Mayor Jim Watson has arrived in the Netherlands.

Watson is leading a delegation of 20 Ottawa business and tourism leaders on the five-day mission. In a statement, the Mayor says the mission will “strengthen our business and tourism relations, and build on the strong bonds of cooperation and friendship.”

Watson and the delegation will be promoting Ottawa as an “ideal destination” for tourism and conventions, and open doors for business partnerships.

The delegation of 20 business and tourism leaders represent Invest Ottawa, Ottawa Tourism, Canadian Tulip Festival, Assent Compliance, Martello Technologies and Accenture.

On the first day of the trip, Watson met with Mayor Pauline Krikke of The Hague. The mayors exchanged best practices on transit and active transportation, and on the challenges that both cities face with respect to affordable housing.

His Worship @JimWatsonOttawa kicking off the Ottawa Trade Mission at the Canadian Embassy of the Netherlands ���� ���� and a special thank you to the staff of the Canadian Embassy and Canada’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands @SabineNolke �� #friendship75 @Ottawa_Tourism pic.twitter.com/mNz3Ue0th9 — Lesley Mackay (@ottawalesley) September 16, 2019