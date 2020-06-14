OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says water rescue crews were sent out twice Saturday to help stranded boaters.

In each case, the boaters were safely returned to shore without incident.

The first incident involved boaters with a broken propeller who were stranded near Rideau Falls just after 9 p.m. Water rescue crews were able to safely bring the boaters and their boat back to shore.

The second incident involved six boaters who were stranded near Shirley's Bay because of a mechanical failure. Once again, water rescue crews were able to bring the boaters and their boat safely back to shore.

Ottawa Fire reminds boaters to always wear a personal floatation device (PFD) and ensure it fits snug and securely when out on the water and to bring a safety kit when heading out on the water or on other outdoor adventures.