Water levels to rise this weekend on the Ottawa River
Water levels will begin to rise along the Ottawa River this weekend, as above-normal temperatures and recent precipitation cause levels and flows to increase through the region.
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board issued a statement on Friday afternoon, warning of rising water levels on the Ottawa River between Mattawa and the Montreal region. The rising water levels could create possible flooding in low-lying areas of the Ottawa River.
A Flood Watch has been issued for the Lower Ottawa River between Arnprior and Hawkesbury.
While water levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River are near average for this time of year, the planning board warns water levels will begin to rise over the next few days as a result of the onset of the spring freshet period.
"With the snow pack being above normal for this time of year in several areas within the Ottawa River basin, flows and levels along the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to rise above average values over the next few weeks," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said.
The South Nation Conservation Authority warns of possible minor flooding in low-lying areas along the Lower Ottawa River between Arnprior and Hawkesbury.
The Ottawa River basin saw 15 to 50 mm of precipitation on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to climb to 16 C on Monday and 21 C on Wednesday.
"With daytime temperatures above zero expected to continue over the next few days, runoff from recent precipitation will combine with the gradual snowmelt in the central and southern portions of the basin," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said.
"Spring runoff into the Ottawa River should increase, causing levels to rise on the Ottawa River between Mattawa and the Montreal region starting this weekend."
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says it is not possible to forecast peak flow conditions at this time, but above-normal temperatures or heavy rainfall over the next four to six weeks could increase the risk of the Ottawa River exceeding minor flooding.
"Depending on weather conditions to come, water levels could reach minor flooding levels over the next few weeks due to the high snowpack in several areas at the present time."
Rideau Valley Watershed
A flood warning remains in effect for sections of the Rideau Valley Watershed this weekend, and officials warn some low-lying areas near rivers, creeks and ditches could see flooding this weekend.
The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says properties around the Rideau River, Bob's Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River could see flooding over the Easter weekend.
Water levels and flows are expected to increase or remain high on all waterways across the Rideau Valley Watershed, according to the conservation authority. Some specific areas of concern include:
- Properties around Bob's Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River in the upper Rideau Valley Watershed
- The Rideau River near Becketts Landing and Kemptville Creek, particularly in the areas around Hilly Lane, Rideau Glen Lake, Golf Course Lane, Barts Lane and Cedar Beach Lane
- The Rideau River near Kars
- Properties around smaller creeks and streams in the lower Rideau Valley Watershed
A flood watch is also in effect for the following areas:
- Properties around Wolfe Lake and Big Rideau Lake
- Properties along the Rideau River from Smiths Falls through Burritts Rapids
- The Rideau River near Becketts Landing and Kemptville Creek, particularly the areas around Eligh Lane, Fennel Lane, Lannin Lane, Sheppard Lane, McGahey Lane, Sheilas Way and Harris Road
- Low-lying properties (close to Rideau River) on Rideau River Lane and the community of Rideau Gardens.
Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority
The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for Dalhousie Lake.
Water levels are expected to increase 10 to 20 cm on Dalhousie Lake over the next few days.
"No significant flooding is expected in other areas of the watershed over the next three days."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
Dieppe, N.B., celebrates growing families in unique and environmental way
Since 2016, the city of Dieppe, N.B., has celebrated growing families by giving out free trees to mark new births or adoptions with its Tree for Life program.
Toronto
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Ontario nurses eye B.C.'s plan to cap nurse-to-patient ratio, ease workload
Nurses in Ontario and British Columbia say the western province's plan to set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios could help burnt-out nurses elsewhere in Canada by encouraging more provinces to adopt similar measures expected to reduce workloads and increase patient safety.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigate second death in relation to Quebec ice storm
A second person has died in relation to the ice storm that has swept across Quebec and Ontario this week and left hundreds of thousands without electricity. According to police, a 75-year-old man was found unconscious by his wife after he was using a diesel-powered generator in the garage of a home in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, a city northwest of Montreal.
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 540,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 325,000 customers still missing electricity as of around 1 p.m.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Northern Ontario
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
London
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Hundreds of dogs hunt Easter eggs for charity
Dogs raced to find hundreds of eggs Good Friday as part of a fundraiser for service dogs. The event, at the Plunkett Estate just west of London, Ont., was over soon after it began as at least 100 dogs and their human families raced to find plastic Easter eggs.
Winnipeg
-
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
-
Busy Friday morning for Winnipeg firefighters
Winnipeg fire crews had a busy morning on Good Friday, responding to three blazes within a few hours of each other.
-
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their series Thursday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series with the Sarnia Sting, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.
Calgary
-
Plesiosaur fossil found at Syncrude mining site in northern Alberta
The oldest Cretaceous plesiosaur fossil ever found in Alberta has been discovered at Syncrude's Mildred Lake Mine site, the company says.
-
Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West
Premier Danielle Smith announced the new candidate for Lethbridge-West, following the resignation of Torry Tanner.
-
Calgary judge charged with assault
A Calgary family and youth court judge has been charged with assault.
Saskatoon
-
'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site
On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.
-
Saskatoon students graduate policing cadet program
Several Saskatoon high school students have learned what it takes to be a police officer in the city.
-
Stats Canada study finds housing, income key factors for Indigenous children's educational success
Housing and household income are the two major factors that determine educational success among Indigenous communities, according to Statistics Canada.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West
Premier Danielle Smith announced the new candidate for Lethbridge-West, following the resignation of Torry Tanner.
Vancouver
-
Have you seen Daniel Gagnon? Coquitlam RCMP search for missing 15 year old
A teenager from Coquitlam, B.C., has been missing for over a week, prompting Mounties to make a public appeal.
-
Meet Maple and Mei Mei: Vancouver zoo reveals names of rare red pandas born in June
The first red pandas ever born on the West Coast officially have names, the Greater Vancouver Zoo revealed Friday.
-
Drug circulating Kelowna linked to high risk of fatal overdose: Interior Health, BCCDC
A drug circulating through B.C.’s Interior is putting people at high risk of fatal overdose, multiple health authorities warn.
Regina
-
2 people sent to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian collision
A collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle sent two people to hospital on Thursday night.
-
What's open and closed on Good Friday in Regina
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Good Friday in Regina.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.