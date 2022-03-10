Want to travel? Why experts say to book sooner rather than later

If you're thinking of booking a trip, travel experts say now is the time to do it.

"Right now we find Greece as a huge destination," said John McKay, the owner of Orleans Travel and Cruise Centre.

"We've been going from 8 in the morning 'til 10 o'clock at night for the past week and a half. It's been wonderful."

He says prices for flights and vacations have jumped—driven by a number of factors including Russia's invasion in Ukraine contributing to high gas prices, and high demand for travel now that more restrictions have eased.

"We noticed an uptick in pricing anywhere from $50 to $100 per person, so it has affected travel instantly," he said. "So we've been advising our clients if you want to book now's the time to do it because it's only going to get worse."

From gas to groceries, it seems everything is costing more.

"It was going to be a little bit more convenient for us to drive but then with the price of gas skyrocketing it actually became kind of negligible for either flying or driving," said Gordon Jones, who was flying to New Brunswick from Ottawa.

"When I looked to see if my sister could come down and join me it was initially $600 and then by the time you figure out going home it ended up being $1,300. I still can't believe there's not a last-minute deal that you can get," said Darlene Simms, who was flying to Florida with a friend.

Shay Abdou said she's glad she bought her ticket to Kuwait when she did.

"I feel like the more time passes, the more prices go up," she said. "That seems like the trend with everything honestly but yeah, they should look at prices now."