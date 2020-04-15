OTTAWA -- Runners are being invited to lace up their sneakers and “run your race at your pace” in the virtual Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Organizers have announced the virtual event will be held from May 15 until September 7.

In an email to participants, Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend says “we’re excited to provide you with the opportunity to complete the race that you have been training and fundraising for – while adhering to the recommendations provided by your local public health agencies!”

All 2020 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend participants are automatically entered into the virtual race.

Participants can run their race anytime between May 15 and September 7, and register their times with Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. You can run on a treadmill or choose your own route, while practicing physical distancing.

Organizers announced on March 30 that the 2020 edition of Ottawa Race Weekend on May 23 and 24 has been cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Ottawa said last week it would not issue a permit for any festival or event until at least June 30.

More than 17,000 people had registered for the race weekend, which includes a 2K, 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon.

No refunds will be given to registered participants, but everyone who signed up will still receive their medal, t-shirt and a few surprises from Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Run Ottawa said all registered participants for this year’s events will also receive a 50 per cent discount code to use for the 2020 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.