Second car drives into home in less than 10 hours in Ottawa's south end

Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported Thursday evening after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's south-end, the second incident in the city in a 10-hour period.

Firefighters say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. reporting a car had driven into a two-storey single family home located in the 100 block of Allanford Avenue.

Crews found that the exterior garage wall was partially collapsed and the car was half-way in the garage when they arrived on scene. They note that the service’s Structural Collapse Team was dispatched to the scene.

"The power to the garage was isolated and our members used paratech posts to stabilize the exterior wall where the support post was compromised," Ottawa Fire Services said on X.

The car was removed from the garage after the wall was stabilized, firefighters add.

While the residents were not displaced, the affected area was taped by firefighters.

The scene was cleared just before 1 a.m.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a vehicle driving into a home on Uplands Drive.