No injuries reported after car drives into Nepean home
Firefighters were called after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's west-end on Friday afternoon, causing serious damage.
A post to social media by Ottawa Fire Services says crews were called after a witness reported the crash that took place on the 0-100 block of Deerfield Drive near Algonquin College shortly after 2:45 p.m.
Firefighters on scene found a black car had driven into the three-storey residence and had pushed in the bricks along the left side of the garage.
A structural collapse team was called and installed double tee spot shores to capture joists at the front interior of the garage and to support the weight of the structure.
Crews confirmed the structural integrity of the home was secure and the vehicle was removed from the home.
No injuries were reported by Ottawa paramedics. The cause of the crash is unclear.
The scene was cleared about two hours later and has been left in control of a City of Ottawa structural engineer who will conduct a full assessment of the damage.
