Vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rideau Lakes

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the scene of a blaze in Portland, Ont. where a vehicle fire had spread to a home.

OPP said the vehicle crashed and caught fire, and the blaze spread to the nearby house.

The Rideau Lakes Fire Department was also called to the scene on Highway 15 in Portland. The highway is closed at Station Road and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police said just before 6 p.m. that the fire is under control. The occupants of the vehicle were pulled to safety just before the fire started and have been taken to hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

OPP said the house was unoccupied.

