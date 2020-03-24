OTTAWA -- The Ontario Government has expanded the list of non-essential businesses that must remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new list of essential workplaces on Friday, just days after extending Ontario’s state of emergency for at least two weeks.

Businesses not considered essential must remain closed for two weeks, effective 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Essential businesses allowed to stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, LCBO and Beer Stores, convenience stores, and bars and restaurants for delivery and take out only.

Cannabis stores are now required to remain closed. Hardware stores are allowed to remain open for pick-up and delivery only.

Here is a look at some of the 44 businesses considered essential. A full list of essential workplaces is available on the Ontario Government's website.

Supply Chains

Businesses that supply other businesses or essential services within Ontario, or that supply businesses or services that have been declared essential in a jurisdiction outside of Ontario.

Food

Supermarkets and grocery stores

Convenience stores

Discount and big box retailers selling groceries

Restaurants (take-out, drive-thru and delivery service only)

Beer and wine and liquor stores

Services

Pharmacies

Gas stations and other fuel suppliers

Laundromats and drycleaners

Security services for residences, businesses and other properties

Vehicle and equipment repair and essential maintenance

Courier, postal, shipping, moving and delivery services

Funeral and related services

Staffing services including providing temporary help

Veterinary services

Home child care services of up to six children as permitted under the Child Care and Early Years Act

Hotels, motels, other shared rental accommodation including student residences

Cheque cashing services

Services to the public that are restricted to alternative methods of sale (pick-up or delivery)

Hardware products

Vehicle parts

Pet and animal supplies

Office supplies

Financial services

Capital markets and related securities trading and advisory services

Banking/credit union activities including credit intermediation

Insurance

Real estate agent services

Pension and benefits payment services

Financial services including payroll and payment processing and accounting and tax services

Telecommunications and IT infrastructure

Information Technology services, including online services, software products and the facilities necessary for their operation and delivery

Telecommunications providers and services (phone, internet, radio, cell phones etc.)

Transportation services

Businesses and facilities that provide transportation services, including taxis and other private transportation providers

Agriculture and food production

Businesses that produce food and beverages, and agriculture products including plants, including by farming, harvesting, aquaculture, hunting and fishing

Businesses that process, manufacture or distribute food, beverages, crops, agricultural products, animal products and by-products

Businesses that support the food or agriculture products supply chains and the health and safety of food, animals and plants

Construction

Construction projects and services associated with the health care sector

Construction projects and services required to ensure safe and reliable operations of criminal provincial infrastructure, including transit, transportation, energy and justice sectors beyond the day-to-day maintenance

Residential construction project where, a footing permit has been granted for single family, semi-detached and townhomes

Residential construction projects where an above grade structural permit has been granted for condominiums, mixed use and other buildings

Community Services