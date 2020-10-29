OTTAWA -- A McDonald's restaurant in Kanata was closed overnight for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, McDonald's says an employee at the McDonald's on Stonehaven Drive in Kanata reported on Wednesday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. until 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," said McDonald's Canada.

"The restaurant has now reopened."

McDonald's Canada says All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.