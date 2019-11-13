UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old boy found safe
Ottawa Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Zak Simeonie. He was last seen on Monday at the Rideau Centre.
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 1:50PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 3:22PM EST
UPDATE:
Ottawa Police say 15-year-old Zak Simeonie has been found safe. No further information has been provided.
----------
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Zak Simeonie was reported missing on Nov. 4. He was last seen on Monday at the Rideau Centre OC Transpo station.
Police say there are concerns for his safety.
Simeonie is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-eight, about 155 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing jeans, a peach-coloured hoodie and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police.