Ottawa Police say 15-year-old Zak Simeonie has been found safe. No further information has been provided.

Update: the Missing 15 year old teenager was located safe, moments ago.



Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Zak Simeonie was reported missing on Nov. 4. He was last seen on Monday at the Rideau Centre OC Transpo station.

Police say there are concerns for his safety.

Simeonie is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-eight, about 155 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing jeans, a peach-coloured hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police.