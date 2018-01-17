

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ottawa says a student passed away on Campus Wednesday.

In a statement, Jacques Frémont says the student--who has not been identified--died in residence.

"Our first thoughts go out to the student’s family, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences," Frémont says. "We also grieve with those closest to this student, including roommates, friends, classmates and professors who were in contact with this person during their time on campus."

Counselling services have been made available to students and staff.

Students can call the bilingual, 24/7 Good2talk hotline at 1-866-925-5454 or the SASS counselling and coaching service at 613-562-5200. Employees are urged to contact their Employee and Family Assistance Program at 1-844-880-9142.

A cause of death has not been announced. Frémont is calling for privacy for the student's family.

"The University of Ottawa wishes to respect the family’s privacy at this time," says Frémont. "In light of this, we ask that you keep the family, friends and colleagues of this person in mind in your communications and social media interactions. Let us remember to support one another during this difficult time."