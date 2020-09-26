OTTAWA -- Three popular establishments on Elgin Street have temporarily closed after staff and people close to their "bubble" came into close contact with cases of COVID-19.

Deacon Brodies on Elgin Street at Cooper Street announced Saturday it will be closing temporarily to ensure all staff have the time to get tested and get a clean bill of health.

In a statement on Twitter, Deacon Brodies said, "While none of our staff currently have COVID-19, we have just discovered some of our staff may have come in contact with a person who has reported a positive test result of COVID-19."

"For the safety of our staff and clientele we have chose to close the pub, effective immediately. This is so all our staff can get tested and wait for their results. As well, we want our clientele to have confidence in our commitment to the safety of all of our guests and staff."

We will be closing temporarily to ensure all our staff have the time to get tested and get a clean bill of health, we will post updates when we figure out exact time and date of exposure.

Deacon Brodies says it will open again when everyone has received a clean bill of health.

A sign on the door at Elgin Beer Project says "we've been informed that two customers have tested positive. None of our staff are symptomatic and Ottawa Public Health informed us we do not have to close."

"However, we feel that it is the right thing to ensure our staff's safety to close so they can get tested."

Lieutenant's Pump on Elgin Street says it will also close effective immediately.

"We have acknowledged that someone close to our bubble has come in contact with COVID-19," said Lieutenant's Pump in a statement on Facebook.

"We take our responsibility to the public, and our team, very seriously and have your very best interest in mind. For this reason, we will not be taking any risks."

Lieutenant's Pump says it will follow through to test and clear its team so they can reopen.