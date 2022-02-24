Suspended Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal is resigning from the force.

Jaswal's lawyer confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Jaswal's resignation will take effect on March 18.

Jaswal has been suspended with pay since March 2020. He was charged with three counts of discreditable conduct for allegedly sexually harassing three Ottawa police employees.

In 2021, he was charged with two counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act relating to his time as deputy chief In Durham region.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission's website shows a hearing for Jaswal was scheduled to begin on Monday. Jaswal's resignation means the hearings into the alleged misconduct will no longer continue because he's no longer an officer.