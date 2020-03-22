OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the proceedings by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission into a human rights complaint.

The suspension comes just over a week after the Ottawa Police Service received notice from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission that it had issued a Notice of Hearing alleging three counts of misconduct against Jaswal under the Police Services Act.

Jaswal is accused of sexual harassment of a civilian member of the Ottawa Police Service. A human rights complaint was filed against Jaswal in August, 2019.

The Ottawa Police Services Board met Saturday to consider the notice of hearing. In a statement, the board says “In light of the nature of the charges”, it passed a resolution “suspending Deputy Chief Jaswal with pay from his duties with the Ottawa Police Service, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the Commission proceedings.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Jaswal’s lawyer Ari Goldkind said “Deputy Chief Jaswal is obviously disappointed with the Board’s decision. Particularly given that the OCPC allegations undoubtedly do not divulge a single new accusation.”

Goldkind adds “the actions of the PSB in taking this step were unnecessary and, at their core, political. The Deputy Chief has demonstrated exemplary performance while serving as the Deputy Chief on behave of the residents of Ottawa. We look forward to defending against these allegations.”