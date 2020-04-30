OTTAWA -- Shoppers will need to wear a mask while roaming the aisles of a major warehouse store in the United States.

Starting Monday, Costco stores across the U.S. will require all employees and customers to wear face coverings when they visit store locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Costco says it is “not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too.”

Specifics on what constitutes a proper face covering were not outlined but Costco says the mask must cover the user’s nose and mouth.

Only children 2 years of age and under or people who cannot wear a mask due to medical reasons are exempt from wearing a face covering while at the store.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Costco Canada for comment on whether shoppers will be required to wear face coverings while shopping in Canadian stores, but has yet to receive a response.