CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a GRAND PRIZE package from Cabela’s and YETI valued at over $2,000! We’ll also be giving away another 10 secondary prize packages from Cabela’s and YETI valued at over $200 each.

The GRAND PRIZE includes:

• $1,000 Cabela’s gift certificate

• YETI Tundra 75 Tan ($600.00)

• Hopper Flip 12 ($330.00)

• Loadout Bucket with Lid ($90.00)

• YETI 20oz Rambler ($40.00)

• YETI Trucker Cap ($28.00)

The secondary prize package includes:

• $100 Cabela’s gift certificate

• YETI 20oz Rambler ($40.00)

• YETI 14oz. Colster ($35.00)

• YETI Trucker Cap ($28.00)

• Stickers

Cabela's is the World's Foremost Outfitter of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. For more information, visit www.cabelas.ca.

You can visit Cabela's at 3065 Palladium Dr. in Ottawa!

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on December 3, 2018 and closes on December 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen years of age or older.Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the ten secondary prizes is $203. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $2,088 CAD. Odds of winning a secondary prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable secondary prize draw. Odds of winning the grand prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. The number of secondary prizes decreases as they are awarded in accordance with these rules.