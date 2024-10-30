OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two suspects in mischief at golf course sought by Ottawa police

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in a mischief that happened at a golf course in the city's east end last Wednesday. (Ottawa Police Service/ X) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in a mischief that happened at a golf course in the city's east end last Wednesday. (Ottawa Police Service/ X)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in a mischief that happened at a golf course in the city's east end last Wednesday.

    It happened at 4:15 p.m. at the Bearbrook golf course located in the 4700 block of Whispering Willow Drive.

    In an email to CTV News Ottawa, police said the suspects caused damage to the golf course. Police did not provide further information about the incident.

    Anyone with information about these two individuals is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 3566, or leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.

