KINGSTON -- People who attended several house parties in Kingston's university district over the weekend are being told to self-isolate after two people who attended the parties tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced at least two recent COVID-19 positive cases attended several house parties held on Dec. 4 and 5 in the university district.

"All individuals who attended house parties in this area are required to self-isolate and to get tested if symptoms occur," said the health unit in a statement.

"Once tested, individuals should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. If after this time, an individual develops symptoms they are required to self-isolate again and to get re-tested."

On Wednesday, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase in cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Beechgrove Complex at 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston, is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., by appointment only.

The L&A Assessment centre at the LACGH Westdale Campus at 12 Richmond Park Dr., Napanee, is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment only.