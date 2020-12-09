KINGSTON -- There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area, the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three women in their 60s and two men in their 70s tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit said the cases were all "outbreak related", but didn't say if they were linked to the same outbreaks.

The source of transmission for seven cases remains under investigation.

Health officials say there are now 67 active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston.

The previous record for most new cases on a single day was 10, set back in July.

The Frontenac County and Fairmount Home leadership teams reported one staff member at Fairmount Home tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is now self-isolating.