Two people killed in head-on crash near Carleton Place

Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 7 near Carleton Place.

Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision on Hwy. 7, west of Tatlock Road, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 20-year-old driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old passenger in the same vehicle died from their injuries in hospital.

Two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.