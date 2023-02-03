Two people, including alleged Hells Angels member, facing firearms related offences in Ottawa, RCMP says
Two people are facing charges, including an alleged full-patch Hells Angels member, after police discovered 12 illegal handguns at an Ottawa home.
The RCMP says in February 2022, officers conducted a search at an Ottawa residence in support of an international organized crime investigation led by the Winnipeg RCMP.
"The investigation targeted the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms across Canada," the RCMP said in a statement.
"The search of the residence in Ottawa resulted in the discovery of twelve illegal handguns, a number of prohibited high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and a device used to convert a semi-automatic pistol to fully automatic. Many of the firearms were loaded."
The RCMP says the illegal handguns were imported from the United States, and were to be used for "personal protection and distributed into the hands of criminal organization members in Canada."
An RCMP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that while the search of the Ottawa home was conducted in February 2022, the investigation was ongoing and warrants were issued for the individuals this week.
Two men are facing numerous Criminal Code charges relating to the distribution, trafficking and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
The RCMP says one of the accused, 41-year-old Damion Patrick Ryan, is a full patch member of the Hells Angels with the Attica chapter in Greece. Ryan was arrested in Ottawa and will appear in court on Feb. 15.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the second man in connection to the investigation – 28-year-old Azra Ivziku.
"This discovery of illegal firearms and ammunition demonstrates the concerning and pervasive nature of organized criminal activity in our communities," the RCMP said in a statement.
"The firearm seizures and arrest of the Hells Angels member is the result of a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional law-enforcement effort, that has successfully disrupted the flow of illegal handguns onto our streets, leading to safer communities."
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights
A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights.
Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance
A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia.
