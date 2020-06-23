Advertisement
Two people in stable condition after rollover in Glebe parking lot
Ottawa firefighters had to remove the roof of a car that had rolled onto its side in a parking lot on Isabella Street June 23, 2020. (James O'Grady / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Two people are in stable condition with minor injuries after their car rolled onto its side in a Glebe parking lot Tuesday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the Loblaws parking lot at 64 Isabella St. just after 11 a.m. The driver had somehow rolled the car onto its side, trapping themselves and another person within. A second vehicle was also damaged.
Ottawa firefighters helped get the people out. They removed the roof of the car and safely extricated the trapped driver and passenger.
Paramedics said the injuries are minor.
Ottawa police said a possible medical issue with the driver may have led to the crash.