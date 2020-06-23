OTTAWA -- Two people are in stable condition with minor injuries after their car rolled onto its side in a Glebe parking lot Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the Loblaws parking lot at 64 Isabella St. just after 11 a.m. The driver had somehow rolled the car onto its side, trapping themselves and another person within. A second vehicle was also damaged.

Ottawa firefighters helped get the people out. They removed the roof of the car and safely extricated the trapped driver and passenger.

Paramedics said the injuries are minor.

Our paramedics have assessed and transported 2 patients from this scene. Both are deemed to be in stable condition and have suffered from minor injuries. #OttTraffic #ottnews https://t.co/7CNzhy2T5R — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 23, 2020

Ottawa police said a possible medical issue with the driver may have led to the crash.