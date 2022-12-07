Two people hurt in overnight assault on trail in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont. Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina