Two people facing charges in December 2021 shooting death of Ottawa teen

Two people are facing charges in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy last December.

Ottawa police say John Ndayishimiye died in a shooting at a home on Elmira Drive, between Iris Street the Queensway, on Dec. 6.

A second 16-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police announced three people are facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Noel Perez, 36, of Ottawa and a young person who can’t be named because of their age are facing charges of first degree murder and attempted murder.

A third person, 23-year-old Hantel Hersi, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and attempted murder.

Police say a warrant has been sought for the arrest of a fourth person.