KINGSTON -- Kingston police say two people are dead after a late night incident at a rooming house in the downtown area.

At approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Kingston police patrol units responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a possible stabbing in a home in the 100 block of Pine Street.

Police say a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old woman was transported to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 47-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at Kingston General Hospital.

The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police Det. Fisher at 613-549-4660, ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca