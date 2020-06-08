OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the city and two new deaths linked to the disease in its daily report.

According to Monday's epidemiology report, there have been 2,006 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first local case was confirmed March 11.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the total number of cases in the city could be 5 to 30 times greater than the number of tested, laboratory-confirmed cases.

Any Ottawa resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can go for testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre or COVID-19 Care Clinics and should not be turned away, unless volumes are significant. If volumes are significant, priority will be given to residents from high-risk groups and those showing symptoms.

254 people in Ottawa have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The median age for people infected with COVID-19 is 56 years, with the youngest being a four-month old and the oldest being 105 years old. The median age for deaths is 87. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Ottawa was 39 years old and the oldest was 105. Of the 254 people who have died to date, eight have been below the age of 60.

Active cases falling but hospitalizations stable

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,671 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been declared resolved, accounting for 83 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases to date. The number of active cases (that is, total cases minus resolved cases minus deaths) stands at 81.

There are 31 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications. That number has not changed in four days of reporting.

There are 13 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate settings, including eight long-term care homes, four retirement homes, and one hospital wing.