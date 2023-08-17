Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
The health unit released few details about the new cases of the virus formerly known as monkeypox in Ottawa, only saying it is believed the infections were acquired locally.
These are the first new cases of mpox in Ottawa since last October.
Now, the health unit is reminding eligible residents at risk of contracting mpox to complete a two-dose vaccination series of Imvamune as soon as possible.
"Ottawa Public Health is working closely with local partners such as MAX Ottawa and the AIDS Committee of Ottawa to encourage eligible individuals who have not been fully vaccinated against mpox with two doses of vaccine, to get their first dose or second dose of the vaccine at one of OPH’s immunization clinics as soon as possible," the health unit said in a statement.
"Individuals who have received a first dose can get their second dose at least 28 days after their first dose."
There is no cost to receive the vaccine.
"Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect against mpox and severe outcomes from mpox," Dr. Laura Bourns, Associate Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement on Thursday.
"Groups that are eligible for vaccination are encouraged to complete a two-dose vaccination series as soon as possible to help mitigate the circulation of this virus. Ottawa Public Health has been working closely with partners to offer the mpox vaccine to those who are eligible.”
Mpox is a viral illness that spreads from person to person through contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, body fluids or respiratory secretions. The health unit says mpox does not spread through casual contact.
Symptoms usually start 5 to 21 days after exposure, and can include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, rash, or blisters on the skin.
