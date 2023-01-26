Two men sexually assault woman after ride home from Gatineau, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police released photos of two men wanted in connection to a sexual assault early Sunday morning. (Ottawa Police Service/release) Ottawa police released photos of two men wanted in connection to a sexual assault early Sunday morning. (Ottawa Police Service/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • $244,000 drug bust in London

    London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.

    Items seized as part of an investigation by London Police Service on Jan. 25, 2023. (Source: London police)

  • Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery

    Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen. Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.

  • Suspects in Goderich robbery arrested: OPP

    Huron County OPP continue to investigate a robbery that took place in Goderich at a business on Huron Road, but say two suspects have been arrested and a vehicle of interest has been located.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina