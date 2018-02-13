

Two men aged 21 and 26 have been injured in an overnight stabbing in Vanier. Ottawa Police responded to a call on Mayfield Street at 12:20 Tuesday morning for a disturbance. There, officers found two men suffering stab wounds, one of them was stabbed in the chest. Both were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the men were both uncooperative and did not provide statements.

There are no suspects or independent witnesses at this time.