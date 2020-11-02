OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say two Ottawa men are facing charges following a robbery at the Pimisi LRT station on Halloween night.

In a press release, police say officers were called to the station at around 11:20 p.m. Oct. 31 to assist OC Transpo special constables.

According to police, two men approached someone waiting at the LRT station and asked for personal items. When the victim refused, police say the suspects pushed him to the ground and held a knife to his throat.

OC Transpo special constables were able to arrest one suspect, while Ottawa police officers found and arrested the second suspect nearby.

Police say Robby Chiasson, 40, and Christopher Forget, 27, are charged with robbery with a weapon, weapon possession and breach of probation.

Forget is also facing two counts of possession of a schedule I substance.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.