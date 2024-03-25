Two drivers stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads

OTTAWA
    Two drivers, including a G2 driver, are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped for speeding on Ottawa area roads this weekend.

    Ottawa police say an officer observed a driver going 137 km/h on the Blackburn Hamlet Bypass on Sunday. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

    "If ever there was an Uber ride you didn’t want to arrange for…Sunday morning along the Blackburn Bypass while watching your vehicle being towed after a 137 in an 80km/h zone Stunt Driving charge," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver was observed going 58 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.

    The OPP says officers observed a driver going 158 km/h on Sunday.

    "These speeds are never acceptable, especially for a novice driver," the OPP said.

    The stunt driving charge includes a roadside 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Correction

    A previous version of this article says an Uber driver was charged with stunt driving, but the driver was not driving for Uber. CTV regrets the error.

