OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say two people have been found dead in a row house complex in Barrhaven after an overnight fire.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to 58 Barnstone Dr.–near Strandherd Drive and Cresthaven Drive–at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday for a fire at a row house complex.

The fire had spread to other units and a second alarm was called.

Ottawa Paramedics said a 51-year-old woman suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. Later, firefighters found two bodies inside one of the units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.