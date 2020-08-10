OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man accused of robbing a bank on Rideau Street last week followed physical distancing protocols before allegedly slipping the teller a note.

Police said they were called at around 11:30 a.m. Friday on reports a man had passed a note to a teller demanding cash. He left with an undisclosed amount before police arrived.

Police said the suspect waited in line outside the bank, per COVID-19 protocols, before making the alleged demand once inside.

A suspect was arrested a short time later without incident.

Police said Davis Morris, 58, of Ottawa, is facing one count of robbery and appeared in court for a show cause hearing on Sunday.