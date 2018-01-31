

Ottawa Police confirm a swarming in Tunney's Pasture around 10 o'clock Tuesday night.

Police say a man and a woman were walking along a pathway near Tunney’s pasture when they were accosted by four men with at least one armed with a knife.

A demand was made to the male victim to surrender his bag. He was then pushed to the ground and assaulted.

The female victim was also confronted by one of the suspects armed with a knife and had her purse taken. The male victim sustained a laceration during the encounter that required medical attention. He was treated by paramedics and released.

Three people initially arrested have been interviewed and released.

Anthony Pike, 21, and Emmanuel Gutteridge, 23, are jointly charged with the following offences:

Two counts of robbery

Possession of a weapon

Assault cause bodily harm

Pike is also charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Uttering threats

Breach of probation

Emmanuel Gutteridge is separately charged with assault peace officer.