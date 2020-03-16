OTTAWA -- Emergency crews were called to a three-storey multi-unit building in Sandy Hill, near the ByWard Market. A 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. by a passerby who reported an open flame on the second floor balcony at 261 Somerset Street East in the heart of uOttawa.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread to the third floor and roof line of the building. It was then declared a two-alarm fire. Occupants were safely evacuated to an OC Transpo bus.

The fire was declared under control just after 3 a.m. and no injuries reported.

A fire investigator will later determine the cause of the fire. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire. Neighbouring residents have been allowed to return to their homes.