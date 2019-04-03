

CTV Ottawa





One man has died and a woman has been sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire broke out in the east end of Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Boake Street near Innes and Orchardview just before 7 a.m. Three people were in the house when fire broke out on the third floor of a unit house.

The blaze was contained to that one unit.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man who was in cardiac arrest but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. They were able to assist a woman and take her to hospital.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 7:20 a.m.

A firefighter has been treated and released. A fire marshall has been called to determine the cause of the blaze. At this point, Ottawa Police say it is not considered criminal.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.