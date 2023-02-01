Tweed, Ont. residents facing $20,000 per acre cost to clear tornado-flattened trees

Annette Young is struggling to clear her property six months after the town of Tweed was hit by a tornado. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Annette Young is struggling to clear her property six months after the town of Tweed was hit by a tornado. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina