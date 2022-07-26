Tornado confirmed in Madoc, Ont. area
Tornado confirmed in Madoc, Ont. area
Researchers have confirmed at least one tornado struck an area north of Belleville on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says.
Staff from the Northern Tornadoes Project and Western University and Environment Canada determined the long track of damage in the Marmora, Madoc and Actinolite area was “due to at least one tornado and downburst winds,” the weather agency said in an update Tuesday morning.
Researchers giving the storm a preliminary rating of EF-1, with peak winds nearing 175 kilometres per hour.
According to Environment Canada, homes and trees were damaged in areas that include Havelock, Marmora, Madoc and Tweed, which are east of Peterborough and north of Belleville.
The weather agency Tuesday morning reported extensive damage along a path from Round Lake, Ont. east through Marmora and Madoc, to east of Actinolite. That includes a flipped trailer in Rockdale with multiple injuries reported, extensive tree damage, homes damaged with the roofs partially removed, barns destroyed, and hydro lines and poles down on roads, including Highway 7.
The municipality of Tweed has declared a state of emergency. A reception centre is open at the Tweed Library at 230 Metcalf St., with bottled water. Power is available.
The severe thunderstorms, which triggered tornado warnings across the region, left more than 26,000 customers without power. Power has been restored to most of those customers, according to Hydro One.
The storms also brought heavy rainfall to much of eastern Ontario. Brockville, Ont. received nearly 85 millimetres of rain, researchers said. Dunrobin and Stittsville, in Ottawa’s west end, received 47 and 42 millimetres respectively.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis set to hold public mass, visit Alberta pilgrimage site on Day 3 of visit
Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Shopify Inc. says it will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Donald Trump returning to Washington to deliver speech on crime
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech on crime before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's new space chief said Tuesday amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Slack users report outage affecting sending messages
Slack users are reporting issues with loading and sending messages on Tuesday morning.
Two days of hearings into Hockey Canada's sex assault settlement set to begin
More Hockey Canada officials are appearing before a parliamentary committee this week as fallout continues over allegations that players from two World Junior Championship teams committed group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
Atlantic
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subway service suspended along portion of Line 2, large crowds forming
Subway service on the TTC has been suspended along a portion of Line 2 due to a fire investigation at Bloor-Yonge Station.
-
Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath puts hat in Hamilton mayoral race
Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will run for mayor of Hamilton in the October municipal elections.
-
'Suits' fans can now buy Toronto penthouse lawyer Harvey Specter used
Fans of Meghan Markle and the hit drama 'Suits' now have the opportunity to snatch up a penthouse used in the filming of the show—as long as you’re willing to pay a $5-million price tag.
Montreal
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
-
SQ looking for thieves in Quebec town devastated by tornado
The SQ has increased surveillance in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, a town in the Laurentians that was devastated by a tornado.
-
Montreal monkeypox cases levelling off, but officials concerned by rises elsewhere
Monkeypox cases in Montreal appear to be hitting a plateau, but authorities say they're worried that soaring infections in the United States and a low vaccination rate could help the disease surge anew in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
-
Two seniors in Elliot Lake found dead two days apart
Two older people were found dead in separate incidents in recent days in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
-
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
London
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
-
Fatal crash near Mount Forest, Ont.
OPP in Southgate Township are reporting a fatal crash.
-
London residential 'mega project' referred back to administration for more information
A residential mega-project in south London may be delayed to allow further negotiations with the developer.
Winnipeg
-
Large sinkhole forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A large sinkhole in Winnipeg’s Minto neighbourhood is causing Tuesday morning road closures.
-
'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apology
Reaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.
-
One dead, one injured in ATV crash on Manitoba First Nation
An ATV crash on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left one person dead and another injured.
Kitchener
-
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph restaurant while filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several Guelphites catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
-
Local hospitals conserving epidural supplies amidst global shortage
Bringing a life into this world is said to be one of the most rewarding experiences, but it can also be the most painful.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit outlines plans to bolster security as ridership increases
Calgary Transit will brief city council on Tuesday, laying out plans to restore rider confidence by boosting security measures.
-
Pope Francis set to hold public mass, visit Alberta pilgrimage site on Day 3 of visit
Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warming trend will lead to heat warnings in Calgary this week
A hot weekend ahead in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently
Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis set to hold public mass, visit Alberta pilgrimage site on Day 3 of visit
Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics.
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Everything you need to know about the Pope's Tuesday mass, Lac Ste. Anne visit
The Pope is scheduled to celebrate a public mass and visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend kicks in today
Here comes the heat.
Vancouver
-
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
-
Name change for B.C. hospital in city considering similar move after request from local First Nation
The city its located in is still mulling the decision, but a British Columbia hospital has moved forward in changing its name following a request from a local First Nation.
-
Jury deliberations to enter 2nd day in former Vancouver Canuck's sexual assault trial
A jury is set to resume its deliberations today in the trial of a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault.
Regina
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
Producers and province react to federal government's emissions targets
This year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.
-
#JustCurious Why do Canadians pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do?
Many of you were #JustCurious why we, as Canadians, pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do.